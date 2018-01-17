Lady Wolves take two out of three

Coach Dusty Petz

On Tuesday night, the Moorcroft Lady Wolves took on the Newell Irrigators for the opening round of the West River Tournament. The game was back and forth for most of the first quarter.

The Wolves took a 22-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. The game continued to remain close with neither team able to get much separation.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Wolves changed their defense up and were able to get key steals and stops, which they converted to points on the offensive end. We were able to get stops at the end of the game and make our free throws.

We had a few mistakes at the end, but found a way to pull it out. The Wolves were able to get the 60-56 victory.

On Friday night’s semifinal game, Moorcroft’s opponent was the Lady Longhorns from Faith, SD. The Wolves got off to a slow start in the first quarter but bounced back in the second quarter and were down 32-22.

The Lady Longhorns came out aggressively in the second half and the Wolves were not able to keep up. I really thought we played them well in the first half and then struggled with some defensive rotations in the second half.

Their full court defensive pressure gave us some problems but Faith is long and athletic and we turned the ball over too many times against a good team. Faith won the game 62-29.

On Saturday, the Lady Wolves took on the Edgemont Moguls in the third/fourth place game in the Rapid City Civic Center. The first quarter saw the Wolves with an 18-12 lead.

The Wolves extended their lead at halftime and continued to do so in the second half. Moorcroft won the game 56-32.

I was very pleased with how we came out and played. Our full court pressure was good and defensive rotations in the half court were equally good.

The West River Tourney is a great tournament to play in and the opportunity to play in the Civic Center is a great environment on Saturday. Overall, I was pleased with the weekend and what we were able to do.

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves start their conference play on Thursday in Upton at 6 p.m. and then travel to Sundance on Saturday at 4 p.m. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves.