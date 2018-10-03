Lady Wolves take two out of three

By Katie Williams

The Lady Wolves won two out of their three home matches last week. They beat Edgemont, SD, 3-1 (25-17, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13); both JV teams also won against Edgemont.

The JV and Varsity Wolves won again when they faced Tongue River; the scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20. Lizzie Peterson had two blocks and Teagan Timberman had 36 assists for the match.

The Wolves then faced #5 Glenrock at home and lost 1-3 (12-25, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25). Courtney Feehan had 24 digs and 13 kills and Char Cranston had 11 kills and 19 digs for the match.

I am very proud of how our team is continuing to improve each week. Our offense is stronger and we are now averaging 18 kills per set.

Our defense is one of our biggest our strengths – our team averages 29 digs per set. This week in practice we plan to prepare for our Pink Breast Cancer night against Upton and our away game against Lusk. We are excited to reach the halfway point in our season and see the teams for our conference a second time around.