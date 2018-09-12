Lady Wolves take second

By Katie Williams

The Lady Wolves took second place at the Big Horn Volleyball Tournament this past weekend. In bracket play, the scores were as followed: Moorcroft 2 Kaycee 0 (25-18, 25-21), Moorcroft 2 Lusk 1 (25-15, 18-25, 15-13) and Tongue River 2 Moorcroft 1 (25-13, 25-23, 15-10).

I am very proud of the team effort this week. Our junior varsity team has been pushing our varsity every day in practice to make us stronger. Every player on our team has had in important part in our success over the weekend.

They have worked hard defensively and this has helped us against our competitors. Our hard work in practice is paying off during our games and we are excited to move on from the preseason into our conference games.