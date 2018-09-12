Lady Wolves sweep competition

By Katie Williams

The Lady Wolves volleyball team played against Hulett last Thursday. The JV Wolves swept Hulett in two sets for the win.

The Varsity team also swept Hulett in three sets to win the match (25-23, 25-6, 25-22).

The Wolves played together as a team and had strong serves during the match. With an outstanding second set, the Wolves kept the Red Devils at six points. In the third set, the Wolves battled back after being behind by six to win the match.

I am very proud of how hard we have worked in our first few weeks of the season. We are looking forward to continue to grow as a team and keep pushing for more success.