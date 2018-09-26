Lady Wolves stay aggressive

By Katie Williams

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves faced #2 Wright Panthers for Homecoming last Friday; the Panthers won the match, 25-15; 25-19; 25-15.

Although we did not get the win, I was very proud of the team effort on the court. We competed against one of the toughest teams in the state.

Our offense was switched to a 5-1 and our hitters responded well and continued to stay aggressive at the net. Courtney Feehan and RiLee Bonaguidi lead the Wolves with five kills apiece; Teagan Timberman had 12 assists for the match as the setter; Char Cranston had the highest passing average at 1.91 for the match; and Tianne Fischbach had the serve rating for the match at a 2.0.

As we reach toward mid-season, we are still working to meet our goals by the end of the season. We made some big changes offensively and are looking forward to continue to improve each match to reach these goals.