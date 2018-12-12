Lady Wolves start season with Burns Classic

By Dusty Petz

The Lady Wolves took on Burns in the opening game of the Burns Classic. The game was close the entire way with neither team able to pull away until the final seconds.

Burns ended up winning 50-48. We did some really good things and we did some things that were uncharacteristic of who we are. We didn’t shoot the ball very well from the free throw line or the three point line.

The next morning, Moorcroft took on Pine Bluffs, who are currently ranked number one in 2A. The Wolves kept it close through halftime before Pine Bluffs closed out the game 80-46.

We struggled with their length. They had six girls over six feet tall and that wore us down. We got into foul trouble and were not as effective rebounding as we should have been.

The afternoon game found Moorcroft taking on Shoshoni. The Wolves got out to a slow start in the first half and found themselves down by four at halftime; that all changed in the second half where the Wolves outscored Shoshoni 27 to 10 for a 41-29 victory.

We have to do better starting out games and putting four complete quarters together. I was very happy with our defensive effort by holding them to only ten points in the second half. Our offense had better movement and we were able to get good looks and convert.

The last game on Saturday was against Lingle-Ft. Laramie. The Wolves got off to a good start and never looked back, winning 64-31.

Our defensive full court pressure helped create turnovers that we were able to capitalize on. We converted our layups and shot the ball well from the outside.

Overall, the weekend was positive for us. We were able to identify areas that need improvement and also saw teams that we will see at the regional tournament.

The junior varsity team won one game and lost two on the weekend. I thought they played well. The high school experience was new for our freshman and they worked hard. They continue to learn the system and what the expectations are.

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves are home against Edgemont on Saturday, December 15 beginning with JV Girls at 2 p.m., JV Boys at 3:30, Varsity Girls at 5 and Varsity Boys at 6:30 p.m. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!