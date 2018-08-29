Lady Wolves start season strong

By Katie Williams

The Lady Wolves had a strong start to the volleyball season. They played in the Custer Volleyball Tournament over the weekend competing against teams from South Dakota.

The Wolves won in two sets against Pine Ridge (25-10, 25-21) on Friday and again on Saturday, the Wolves won in two sets against Newell (25-17, 25-17).

The Lady Wolves placed in the top two in the six team pool and went on to bracket play. The first game of bracket play, Moorcroft lost to Todd County in two close sets (23-25, 17-25). The second game of bracket play, Wolves lost to Hill City (19-25, 15-25). The last game of bracket play was for the third and fourth place. Moorcroft lost to Rapid City Christian (25-17, 25-20).

The Lady Wolves placed fourth overall out of twelve teams. I am very proud of how hard our girls have worked in the off season and the first two weeks of practice. We have conditioned hard and have focused on the important fundamentals.

The girls played together as a team, fought for every point, and had fun together. The team has good attitudes and wants to continue to work hard to reach our goals this season. I am very excited to continue to work on improving our team and continuing to play together as one team unit.