By Head Basketball Coach Dusty Petz

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves Basketball Team took on Burns on Thursday night to open their season. The Wolves jumped out to a 20-13 halftime lead.

Burns was able to crawl back into the game in the third quarter. The Wolves outscored Burns 18-12 in the fourth quarter for the 51-39 victory.

It was good to get the first game out of the way. We had some early jitters and turnovers. Burns did get back into it, but we were able to put a good run together and found a way to win.

The Wolves took on #4 ranked Pine Bluffs on Friday morning. We knew going in that Pine Bluffs had good size with five girls over 6’0 so rebounding, pressing and pushing the ball was key for us.

Pine Bluffs led at the half 25-22. The second half was a different story that saw Pine Bluffs pull away for a 51-35 victory.

I thought we played well in the first half and their size got to us in the second half. We had five girls foul out, but the effort was great and, although the score may not have reflected it, at the end, I really like the way the girls competed.

The second game of the day found the Wolves against Saratoga. We struggled putting the ball in the basket, but were persistent and able to take a 26-18 lead into the half.

The Wolves were able to build on their lead in the second half and won the game 55-26. We buckled down in the second half, forced turnovers with our press and made baskets. The girls responded well and extended the lead for the victory.

The last game on Saturday was against the #2 ranked Wyoming Indians. It was a back and forth game in the first half with the Indians holding a slight 21-14 advantage.

The Indians were able to extend their lead in the second half and won 56-32. Of the four games we played, we really struggled in this one.

Their pressure got to us some and we didn’t find shooters coming out of our press. We get to play them again next Friday night there so we will make adjustments during the week.

The Lady Wolves traveled to Ethete and Pavillion over the weekend for the Foothills Tournament. The Wolves dropped their three games to Wyoming Indian, 68-38; Wind River, 56-53; and Big Piney, 55-50.

I thought, with the exception of the first game, we played well. We struggled against Wyoming Indians’ pressure and they are a good team. We made too many mistakes against them and a team like that will capitalize on them and that’s what they did.

Wind River and Big Piney were similar games. We shot the ball a lot better but need to do a better job of limiting our turnovers and fouls. We put both teams on the free throw line too many times.

Christmas break will be a good opportunity to work on areas that we need improvement in and continue to develop our skills. The girls are playing hard and we need to continue to develop consistency and keep grinding away.

The Wolves return to action on Thursday, January 4, in Hulett. Overall, I was happy with the first tournament of the weekend and the effort with which the girls played. We did some really good things and we have areas that we can improve on.