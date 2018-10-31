Lady Wolves proud of season

By Katie Williams

The Lady Wolves competed at the Regional tournament in Glenrock last weekend. The Wolves were seeded #4 NE and played #1 SE Pine Bluffs. The Wolves lost (25-12, 25-9, 25-18).

The first two sets, we played it safe and did not stay aggressive. By the third set, we started playing our game and got our passes to the setter to set up our offense.

The next match at the regional tournament, we faced #2 NE Big Horn and lost (25-17, 25-21, 25-18). Against Big Horn, we played better than the first match. We worked hard as a team to keep the momentum and battle for every point.

I am very proud of how hard our Lady Wolves have worked this season. We competed at the regional volleyball tournament for the first time in several years.

This experience will help as a stepping stone for next season. We now know what it takes to compete at the regional tournament level and our underclassmen have that experience to apply in our future.

We will miss our four seniors next year; they were positive leaders for our team. Tia Cranston stated, “I like how we all were one team and we got along great. It was a season to remember.”

Morgan Rising commented, “Volleyball is 90 percent heart, 10 percent skill, and 10 percent passion; we gave 110 percent until the end.”

Kyleah Palmer said “We had our ups and downs and it was fun. Our outcome did not meet our goal, but next year the underclassmen can meet our goal. Best of luck to next year’s team.”

Courtney Feehan stated, “This season was definitely one to remember. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to spend my last year with. We knew when it was time to get down to business and when to have fun. From fitting 25 girls into a hot tub to playing for the first time at regionals, it was always a blast.”

“We were a strong team and competed with everyone we were put against,” she continued. “Our front row was big and hand a hand on almost every ball blocking by the end of the season. We improved a lot since the beginning of the season. I have no doubt that these girls will continue to accomplish even more every year.”