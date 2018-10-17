Lady Wolves play hard at conference

By Katie Williams

Two more conference games are in the books for the Moorcroft Lady Wolves. The Wolves travelled to Sundance Thursday for their Homecoming; Sundance 3 Moorcroft 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-12).

Tianne Fischbach led the Wolves with a 2.25 passing average for the match. Char Cranston lead in aces at six aces for the match.

On Saturday, the Wolves had senior night against Big Horn; Big Horn 3 Moorcroft 1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18). The four seniors, Tia Cranston, Courtney Feehan, Kyleah Palmer and Morgan Rising thanked their parents, coaches and team for their support with volleyball the past four years.

All four seniors started in the first set against Big Horn, which Moorcroft won. Kyleah Palmer served a

jump float and got two aces.

Morgan Rising led the back row with a pass rating of 2.5. RiLee Bonaguidi played strong at the net with six blocks for the match.

I am very proud of the four seniors; they have pushed our team to be better than we have ever been; they are positive, encouraging and example leaders on and off the volleyball court. The team played the best I have ever seen them play on Saturday, playing strong as one unit.

We have a tough conference, but the Lady Wolves put up a fight against Big Horn and came out on fire for the first set. We have one more conference game against #1 Wright next week and then we will be preparing for Regionals at Glenrock.