Lady Wolves hone skills

By Coach Dusty Petz

On Thursday night, the Lady Wolves squared off against the Bobcats from Upton. The Wolves were ready from the tip and jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead and went into the half up 35-19.

The Wolves won the game, 77-53. We did a really good job of being ready to play right away. Our full court pressure created some turnovers and opportunities that we were able to capitalize on.

We moved the ball and were able to find open shooters that knocked down shots. Our defense created good offense and that was the key to the victory.

On Friday, the Lady Wolves traveled to Big Horn. The first half was a defensive battle that found neither team able to pull away.

Big Horn held a close 22-18 lead at the half. The second half was a different story and Big Horn went on a scoring run that the Wolves were not able to keep up with. Big Horn won the game, 46-29.

We got into some foul trouble in the second half and weren’t able to convert on the offensive end. We struggled with our rebounding and we needed to make more shots.

On Saturday, the Lady Wolves returned home to take on the Moguls from Edgemont, SD. The Wolves jumped out to a 30-18 halftime lead and won the game, 47-35.

We got up early and then let them back in it some in the second half. We needed to do a better job of converting in the second half and getting better shots. When they cut the lead, we were able to regain our composure and do the things necessary that got us our lead in the first half.

Overall, we went 2-1 with a lot of basketball over three days and the girls played well. We continue to have things that we need to correct and work on, but the girls are working extremely hard and their skill development continues to get better.

The Wolves take on Sundance at home Thursday night before traveling to Tongue River on Saturday. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!