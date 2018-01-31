Lady Wolves focusing on consistency

By Dusty Petz

On Friday night, the Moorcroft Lady Wolves hosted their first home game of the season against the Tongue River Eagles. The Wolves got off to a slow start and found themselves down 25-11 at half.

We didn’t shoot it well in the first half. We had open looks but they didn’t fall.

The Wolves came out strong in the third quarter and went on a 19-5 run to tie the game going into the last quarter. The fourth quarter was back and forth.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, they came up on the short end, 42-38. We had our chances at the end and just couldn’t convert.

I was disappointed with how we started the game but pleased with their effort in the second half. We need to be more consistent and put four quarters of basketball together.

Saturday, the Lady Wolves traveled to Wright. The Wolves came out strong and did a really good job with ball movement and finding the open person.

It started on the defensive end with our full court pressure. We were able to get turnovers and convert them into points.

We were able to get a 44-38 lead in the third quarter. Wright battled back with their size and took a lead with a few minutes to go in the fourth. The Wolves battled back but dropped the game, 73-66.

I am very proud of how our girls responded after Friday night’s game. We had a few turnovers at the end and need to do a better job protecting the ball. Overall, we competed and played well. Consistency will continue to be our focus.

The Lady Wolves host Upton Thursday night, travel to Big Horn on Friday and host Edgemont, SD on Saturday. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!