Lady Wolves face tough competition

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves are underway in their season. Their first conference game was against Upton at home. They lost in five hard fought sets (15-25, 25-15, 25-24, 11-25, 13-15).

They also played against defending state champions, Wright, and lost in four sets (15-25, 22-25, 25-18, 10-25); they lost to Big Horn in four sets (17-25, 20-25, 25-19, 19-25); and went 1-3 at the Lusk tournament, matching up with schools on the other side of the state.

The Varsity Wolves have two key players injured for the upcoming week. “We are a strong team. This group of girls is competing against teams that placed in the top three at state last year. We will continue to improve weekly to be more consistent at the net. We are working to have girls be able to play multiple positions, so when players are injured we can be ready. These athletes are well rounded, and can play anywhere. I am excited to see where this season takes us,” Coach Williams stated.

By Katie Williams