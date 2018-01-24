Lady Wolves don’t quit

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves started their conference season in Upton on Thursday night. The game was back and forth with neither team able to get much distance on the scoreboard.

The Wolves held a ten-point lead heading into the half and put together a good third quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 22-9. The Wolves finished the game with a 69-43 victory.

We did a much better job of taking care of the ball in the second half and converting turnovers into points.

Saturday night, the Wolves traveled to Sundance to take on the Bulldogs. Sundance got out early with a 13-4 first quarter lead.

The Wolves battled back and outscored Sundance 14-6 in the second quarter and found themselves down 19-18 heading into the half. The Wolves weren’t able to get the lead and dropped the game 48-40.

We came out flat in the first quarter, didn’t execute the way we are capable of and didn’t shoot it particularly well. I give the girls credit because they didn’t quit and they kept on battling.

We did better in the second quarter and second half to get us where we needed to be towards the end of the game. The girls play hard and keep competing.

The Wolves host their first home game on Friday night against Tongue River with the junior varsity game at 3:15 and varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!