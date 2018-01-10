Lady Wolves conquer Devils

By Girls Head Basketball Coach Dusty Petz

On Thursday, January 4, the Lady Wolves traveled to Hulett to take on the Devils. The Wolves used full court pressure and good shooting to jump out to an early 19-0 lead.

The Wolves lead at halftime 37-15 and won the game with a final score of 62-37. The game was a complete team effort.

Coming off of the Christmas break, it was good to see a different opponent and the girls were ready to play. I thought our full court pressure was good and that created some fast break opportunities for us.

Offensively, I thought we did a great job of moving the ball and finding the open person. We shot the ball well and that can be attributed to finding the open person and playing team basketball.

The Lady Wolves travel to Newell on Tuesday night for the opening round of the West River Tournament. The Wolves will play the home town Newell Irrigators at 7:30 p.m.

They will then have games on Friday in Newell and at the Rapid City Civic Center on Saturday. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!