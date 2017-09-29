Lady Wolves adapt to new lineup, lose tough one

For the Homecoming game, the Wolves played number one ranked Sundance at home.

Miami Leeper and Kaylei Petz worked to be the setters for the match and the weekend as Tacey Fischbach was out for a concussion; both Petz and Leeper rose to the occasion.

We had to mix up our offense and several girls defensively; the team responded quickly to the changes and adapted to our new lineup and played well together as one unit though we lost in three sets (25-9, 25-20, 25-3).

Morgan Rising was the libero for the match and helped keep our passing consistent in the back row. Courtney Feehan had a great match as the outside hitter with a 2.38 passing average for the match.

The Wolves take on Tongue River at home on Friday at 3/4/5 p.m. for the Pink Night for Breast Cancer Awareness.

By Head Volleyball Couch Katie Williams