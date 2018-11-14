Lack of record turnout has its own silver lining

By Sarah Pridgeon

Some pundits predicting a 50-year record turnout at the general elections last week, how did we fare locally?

Some parts of Wyoming did see higher numbers than usual, such as the 74 percent reported in Laramie County, but the estimated turnout for Wyoming as a whole is at 46.4 percent. That’s lower than the United States Election Project early estimate of 47 percent across the nation.

Crook County didn’t break any records either, but only because this community has a long tradition of ordering extra “I voted” stickers.

“Crook County just has a really good voter turnout in general,” nods County Clerk Linda Fritz.

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office places the total number of ballots cast in Crook County at 3135 for Tuesday’s election. That’s 74 percent of registered voters, Fritz says.

It’s a pleasingly high number, but not far above the 68 percent who turned out for the general election at 2014’s midterms.

It’s lower than the 77 percent who voted in 2010, during President Obama’s first term, and also below the 80 percent who cast their ballots in 2006, halfway through George W. Bush’s second term.

So while we can’t claim any new records, it’s safe to say we have an ongoing record of civic-minded voters to be proud of.