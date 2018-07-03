Kristy’s Eclectic Boutique opens in Moorcroft

By Grace Moore

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Kristy Larson smiled at the grand opening of Kristy’s Eclectic Boutique Friday morning.

Kristy started her journey to this point a couple of years ago when she took over the local Avon business from Beverly Rexford, but simply could not find her perfect niche until she approached long-time local business woman Shirley Nicolen to rent the small office space on the corner of Powder River Avenue and Converse Street at 110 Powder River.

She then spoke with an individual who would become her silent partner and, through that association, brought in other venders to join her boutique including Plunder jewelry, LuLaRoe clothing and Mue facial cleansing clothes. Local seamstress and designer of baby clothes Becky Reynolds-Halsten’s line is sold at the boutique as well. She still sells Avon, too, through the store.

There is also a corner dedicated to special gift giving ideas including unique candles and candle stick sets, gift bags and toys.

“Anything you may need as a last minute gift, if you’re in a hurry and don’t want to run to Gillette,” she says.

The store is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the space is intimate and friendly and Christy greets everyone with a smile.

Come on down to Christy’s Eclectic Boutique for a visit and a chance to look through the beautiful and eclectic items on display and choose a special something for yourself or someone else.