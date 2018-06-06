Klocker makes bid for treasurer

By Sarah Pridgeon

Sheryl Klocker has announced that she will run for the position of county treasurer at this year’s election. Klocker, who served as deputy treasurer for over seven years and claims more than 25 years of experience with bookkeeping and accounting, says she aims to look out for the best interests of her fellow county residents with accountability, integrity and dedication.

It’s time for a change in the office, and her background demonstrates she’s up to the task, she says.

“I believe the people in this county need someone in there that they can trust, someone they will respect, someone who is honest and who displayed integrity with my previous time at the Treasurer’s Office and in the school district office, and as a city councilwoman,” Klocker says.

Klocker’s experience began in the 1980s with Energy Electric Co., under the guidance of Janice Schelldorf, and continued with the Crook County Conservation District and 17 years as the treasurer for the Ranch A Foundation Board. Klocker also serves as a councilwoman for the City of Sundance.

As deputy treasurer, she says, she performed virtually every duty of the office, from motor vehicles to property taxes. Her expertise in that role was in general ledger work and cash receipting.

Klocker moved with her family to Crook County in 1977, when she was a freshman in high school. She has raised three daughters here in the county with husband Denis, with whom she owns and operates a self-storage and owner-operator trucking business.

As county treasurer, Klocker says she would aim to continue the tradition of integrity and strong ethics that she has always shown in her duties. For instance, she says, she believes it is of the utmost importance to maintain the privacy of information she is entrusted with, while her moral character would not allow for indiscretions regarding confidentiality issues.

Klocker also believes teamwork is a vital element in the Treasurer’s Office and says she would aim to develop a team mentality.

“One of the things I’ve seen at the Treasurer’s Office since I left, and a little while I was there, is employee turnover. I believe the sign of a good manager is to train good employees to be part of your team and that everyone in the team has an important part to play,” she says.

“When the whole team is functioning, everything runs smoothly. I believe teamwork is a really important part in an office such as that.”

Klocker also believes in open communication, developing strong working relationships with all county departments and equal and fair treatment for all taxpayers in Crook County. If elected, she says, she will aim to bring efficient problem solving and taxpayer service to the office, as well as a quarter-century of experience that she believes will allow her to competently fulfill the duties of the county treasurer.