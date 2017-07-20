Kissak inducted into American Institute of Floral Designers

Wendy Lee Kissack AIFD, CFD of In2 U Flowers and Gifts in Moorcroft, Wyo. was awarded the floral industry’s coveted Accredited in Floral Design designation and was inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) during ceremonies on Monday, July 3 at AIFD’s internationally acclaimed 2017 Symposium “X” held July 1-5 in Seattle, Washington.

A non-profit education association dedicated to the advancement of professional floral design through education and leadership, AIFD Accredited membership is regarded as a high honor in the floral

industry.

Members are distinguished by the use of the “AIFD” mark as an addendum to their name. They are further considered to be a Certified Floral Designer (CFD®).

With over 1500 members worldwide, AIFD recognizes those who have excelled in their floral design skills. Candidates become accredited by successfully demonstrating their advanced abilities before an international panel of evaluators.