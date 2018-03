Kindergarten visitation/screening has been scheduled for Tuesday & Wednesday, April 3 and 4, 2018. Children must be registered for kindergarten to be scheduled for visitation/screening.

If you haven’t registered your child for kindergarten, you can pick up a packet at the Moorcroft K-8 office. If you know of anyone who has a kindergartener that has not registered, please have them call 756-3373.

Children must be five years old on or before September 15, 2018 to start kindergarten. Letters with scheduled visitation/screening times were mailed out the week of March 19, 2018.

There will be no school for current kindergarten classes April 3 and 4, 2018.