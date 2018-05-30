Keyhole Reservoir once a controversial project

By Patrick Filbin

Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — Kenny Burr was one of about 15 “snot-nosed kids” driving water trucks, shoveling dirt and operating roller Cats on the McKean Ranch in Crook County in 1950.

Burr remembers some of the guys he worked with driving the dirt trucks 40 to 50 mph down a hill.

“Those boys, crazier than hell, would come down the hill off the buttes, dragging their scraper,” Burr said. “And it was steep. No brakes. Dangerous.”

Last week, Burr was sitting at a round table at Donna’s Diner in Moorcroft, his usual lunch spot, retelling the stories from when he helped build Keyhole Dam and Reservoir.

All the rock that lines the reservoir today was hauled from Missouri Buttes near Devils Tower. As a 20-year-old in 1950, Burr was amazed at the cranes used to put the rocks along the edges of the dam and that they were placed there one by one instead backing up and dumping them into place.

Months before Burr went to work at Keyhole, a few men from northeast Wyoming — ranchers, politicians, lawyers and professors — made their way to Washington, D.C., in an attempt to stop construction of the dam.

If the men had their way, Burr would have been out of a summer job and hundreds of thousands of people would not have been able to experience all that Keyhole State Park has to offer in the more than six decades since.

Keyhole Reservoir, a popular outdoor recreation spot in the region, also provides a number of services, including water storage for irrigation, flood control, fish and wildlife conservation, sediment control and municipal and industrial water supply.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Keyhole’s history dates back long before construction of Keyhole Dam began in 1950.

French trappers settled in the vicinity of Belle Fourche and engaged in fur trading with Native Americans as early as 1854. Settlement in the area began with the gold rush to the Black Hills in 1876. Livestock became the principal industry in the area and the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad reached the city of Belle Fourche in 1891.

For at least the next 25 years, Belle Fourche was considered the largest original shipping point for livestock in the United States.

Repeated and prolonged water shortages started at about 1908 when the Belle Fourche River was first irrigated. The intense and extended drought of the 1930s further emphasized the region’s inadequate water storage and supply.

Several investigations of storage possibilities on the main stem of the Belle Fourche River and its tributaries were made from 1917 through 1941 by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Researchers eventually landed on Keyhole for construction of a dam to provide improved water supplies to the project. It was included in the Missouri River Basin Project plan.

Cynthia Clonch, director of the West Texas Trail Museum in Moorcroft, said that men in the United States were put to work on projects like the Keyhole Dam due, in part, to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal.

Harry S. Truman was president at the time of Keyhole’s construction, but Roosevelt was in office when the project was finalized and voted on. By the time construction started, the nation was embroiled in the Korean War.

Construction of Keyhole Dam began June 29, 1950. Two months earlier, though, a group from northeast Wyoming tried to stop it.

According to a report from the Moorcroft Leader on April 28, 1950, several men from Crook, Campbell and Sheridan counties met with members of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Interior Development Appropriations for a hearing on the Keyhole Dam in Washington, D.C.

Bert Evan was a Crook County representative and rancher in nearby Oshoto. John Schuricht and Ben Buckmiller were ranchers who argued against having some of their land taken for the project.

Burr remembers that local ranchers not wanting to give up the land.

R.B. Marquiss, one of those in Washington, D.C. for the hearings, said most representatives felt that they would have accomplished a great deal if they could stop the dam’s construction.

The next year, in the Feb. 1, 1951, issue of the News Record, it was reported that the Gillette Lions Club voted at its regular meeting to send a resolution to the Wyoming Legislature to delay construction of Keyhole Dam.

Clark Ritchie, acting president of the Powder River Development Association at the time, presented an argument about why the dam would “never be of use to anyone,” the resolution read. “That it is only a project to keep government bureaucracy functioning and spending taxpayers’ money that is now needed for defense.”

About a month later, those opposing the project were determined to do everything they could to stop spending public money, “especially during the emergency the nation is facing,” according to the newspaper.

The emergency, presumably, was the Korean War. Buckmiller called the dam’s construction “a wanton waste of taxpayers’ money and a detriment to the community.”

He wondered if the Belle Fourche River could produce enough water and questioned why it was being built without much public input or authority.

When looking through her archives, Clonch couldn’t find anything more on the controversy over the dam and the worries about it being built.

Although there seemed to be some pushback and those voices were heard all the way to Washington, D.C., the plan went ahead and Keyhole was finished in October 1952.

A couple of hours after Burr sat down at Donna’s last week, Terry Lee, the superintendent of Keyhole State Park, fired up the engine of a boat off Pat’s Point and slowly backed away from the dock.

It was about 80 degrees out and the weather was calm.

The nearly 300 camp sites, 31 RV spots and two group sites had already been booked for about four months for the Memorial Day weekend.

Keyhole State Park is 16,000 acre. Of that, 14,000 is water.

Tourist season had officially started for Lee and the rest of the Keyhole crew.

Lee’s staff is small. There are only four full-time employees at Keyhole. The Bureau of Reclamation takes care of the water, but everything else is up to the parks crew.

That means Lee and others often have to wake up in the middle of the night often to tow someone with a dead engine in from the lake or clean each one of the 33 bathrooms every day.

As for the future, Lee hopes to install more campgrounds, some remote boat docks, docks specifically for fishing and eventually expand the park’s trail system.

On Tuesday, the water level was at an elevation of 4,096 feet. When it hits 4,099, the reservoir overflows and will slowly start to pool back into the Belle Fourche River. It would take a bit more than the 3-foot increase to issue a warning, Lee said.

The town that Keyhole built

Because of Keyhole, a whole town sprung up. Pine Haven has only been incorporated for 28 years and is thriving thanks to the park’s popularity.

Pine Haven was founded by several families, but Coop and Betty Waters helped make this community take form. Its history is outlined on the town’s website.

The idea of Pine Haven began in the 1960s when people discovered a timbered area that protected campers from strong winds and storms. When a few people decided to build summer homes, the Waters began surveying out 10-acre plots and in a matter of three years 1,000 acres had been settled.

Larry Suchor, a Gillette native, is the mayor of Pine Haven today and said that even though the town tends to clear out in the winter when retirees flock to warmer weather, it’s still growing and thriving.

That progress is seen in a couple of major projects involving the town’s water wells and sewer lines that should wrap up this fall. The town also pulled seven building permits last year, a large number for a community of about 500.

Like many people who helped build it, Burr had no idea that the dam and reservoir would turn into one of Wyoming’s most popular parks.

“Back in the early days you could buy a lot out there for $1,500,” Burr said. “Now they can be anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000. It’s hard to believe.”

Though Keyhole is crowded with tourists traveling between the Black Hills and Yellowstone, Lee said a lot of the park’s success has to do with Gillette residents and their dedication to the state park.

“Gillette is really good to us every year,” Lee said. “They love coming out here and we love having them.”

He added that regulars, whether they be Jet Skiers in the summer or ice fishers in January, are always loyal to the park, care about its upkeep and will do most things to keep it the way it is.

While the idea of damming the Belle Fourche River was a radical idea met with skepticism and opposition from some at the time, it’s difficult now to imagine northeast Wyoming without it.