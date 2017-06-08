Kevin James Zimmerschied, 53, of Denver, CO, formerly of Moorcroft, WY, passed away May 30, 2017. He was born December 25, 1963 in Sundance, WY to Susan (Slattery) and Jack Zimmerschied.

Kevin was raised in Moorcroft and graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1982, where he was active in cheerleading, football and track. He was the first male cheerleader in WY at the time.

After high school, Kevin went on to LaReina School of Arts and Sciences in Billings, MT from 1982-1983. After graduating from LaReina School, he returned to Gillette and worked for a few years and moved on to Denver where he had a successful 31 years with hundreds of happy loyal clientele.

Kevin had just started working on his third generation of clients in Denver. While in Denver he owned his own salon for a few years. While he owned his salon, this gave him the opportunity to travel as the personal hair stylist for the bride and wedding party to different countries.

Kevin enjoyed bowling, darts, camping with his friends in Denver, hosting parties at his house and beautiful yard, holding all babies that came around, landscaping, yard art and crafts, but most of all he loved coming to help his mom build and maintain her yard and pond. Spending time with his family, sitting around playing cards and talking about the fun times we had growing up.

He would do whatever he could to help anyone out. Kevin’s family was his whole life.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, father (Jack), brother (Kerry), aunt (Catherine) and niece (Sarah). He is survived by his Mother (Sue), siblings Joan (Dave) Fleming, Craig, CO, Kelly (Alyson), Moorcroft, WY, Melania Hallonquist, Plantersville, TX, John, Moorcroft, and numerous relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Kalif Shrine, Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Moorcroft, WY. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.