Memorial service for Kay Knigge will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, internment following at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Gillette resident Kay Ellyn Nielsen Knigge, 71, died peacefully in her sleep May 15, 2017.

She was born April 18, 1946 to Herbert and Mareta (Isaacson) Nielsen in the First Gillette hospital on Warren Street. Kay grew up in Gillette.

After graduating from Campbell County High School, she married Buzz Knigge and to the union three children were born, Dean, Lisa and Scotty. Kay worked at Big Dons, The Elks and Deckers.

In 1975, she married the love of her life, Gordy. Together they started Knigge Water Service and prospered in their business together.

Kay loved to be side by side with Gordy, working in the oilfield. They enjoyed with their family and friends the Keyhole Lake life complete with camping, boating and fishing.

She was often considered “the favorite Aunt” and adored her family members. After Gordy passed away, she pursued a career in the nursing field and became an LPN.

She especially enjoyed working in the substance abuse field and with the elderly in nursing homes. She was always eager to help out and problem solve.

She knew no strangers. Kay loved God, playing, writing and singing music, hot rod cars and growing flowers. She spent lots of time with her grandchildren, taking them to special places; creeks, Big Horns, the Black Hills and out to view the full moon whenever she could.

Kay loved living in Sheridan, where she was an enthusiastic member of The Karz Club. She had the privilege of raising her two grandsons, Josh and Willy, for seven years there.

Kay is survived by her sister, Dee Wylie, and a brother, Harold Nielsen; three children, Dean, Lisa and Scott; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordy Knigge, one brother, Herb Nielsen, and two grandchildren, David and Willy.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.