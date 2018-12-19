Katie Williams awarded coach of the year for volleyball

Katie Williams, Moorcroft High School Volleyball Coach for the last couple of years, has received Powder River Volleyball Coach of the Year. “I am honored to be selected by my peers who consist of the other coaches in our conference,” she says.

Williams advocated the volleyball program in Moorcroft, saying, “The program has made huge strides in the last few years.”

She gives credit to the support of her assistants, Nathan Towell and Joy Sheehan, as well as the volunteer coaches. “Our Junior High coaches LaNae Curr, Natalie Warga and Gina Dewey have also helped our volleyball program by teaching the fundamentals in junior high as a base to build on at the high school level,” she says.

Williams admires the hard working team with whom she has worked this season and said that she is looking forward to the coming years with them. “The team is always willing to make changes, have a growth mindset and continue to improve.”

“I am honored to coach in the Moorcroft community,” says Williams, “and thankful all for the coaches, athletes, families and our community.”