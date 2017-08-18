Karen Devish

Karen Aileen Devish, 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at her home in Worland, Wyoming.

Karen was born in Chappell, Nebraska, on April 18, 1951, to Everett “Mick” and Irene (Hughes) McVay and spent her childhood in Thermopolis, Wyoming. She graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1969 and then went on to attend the University of Wyoming.

On March 31, 1973, she married Fred Devish in Thermopolis, Wyoming. The couple moved to Moorcroft shortly after. From this union came two children, Darcy and Casey. The couple later divorced.

Karen moved to Ten Sleep in 1994, where she resided for five years before moving to her home in Worland. Karen worked as a Customer Service Representative and later a supervisor for RT Communications for 20 years before retiring in 2014. She was actively involved in the United Methodist Church, the Senior Center and was a member of the Red Hats Society and Garden Club.

Karen had a love for gambling. She enjoyed winning even more. Slot machines were her specialty. The louder and more obnoxious, the better.

She had a knack for making new friends. Strangers were not that for long. Generous beyond measure, she had a mother’s heart and loved to help others whenever she could, expecting nothing in return.

Lonnie Porter came into Karen’s life just over a year ago. They enjoyed many adventures together, including: playing cards, long walks, sightseeing and joking around.

Karen’s greatest passion in life was her family. She loved being a mom to Darcy and Casey and loved being a grandma to Jack and Bennett even more. She loved when her family came to visit and liked to keep her house warm and cozy, though for them that meant hot and sweaty.

If you turned on her TV it would most likely be on the Fox News Channel. She also liked mystery shows and shouting out “who did it” before it was solved.

Karen was very active and had a love of exercising, traveling and going on new adventures. The mountains and the beach were some of her favorite places. She spent the last several winters in Palm Desert, CA, making new memories and friends year after year.

She had many struggles with cancer throughout her life and developed a twisted since of humor. It took a special doctor to treat her and she saw a lot of great ones.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Mick and Irene.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Darcy (Cory) Carlson of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Casey Devish of Moorcroft, Wyoming; two sisters, Kathie Taylor of Whittier, California and Amy Phillips of St. Michael, Minnesota; one brother, Bill McVay of Buffalo, Wyoming, two grandsons, Jack and Bennett; countless aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at Worland Senior Center, 300 s 14th Worland, WY 82401.