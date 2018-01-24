Junior high boys basketball travel to Gillette

By Kade Myers

We traveled to Gillette on Friday to play Twin Spruce and Sage Valley. We got off to a rough start against Twin Spruce and we could not get a bucket to fall for us.

Our kids really stepped up and played well. I saw a lot of great things from our team and we will go to practice this week and continue to improve.

Twin Spruce vs. Moorcroft 47-4

Cole Stripp and Justin Tope both scored 2 points.

We then loaded up the bus and head over to Sage Valley where I believe we played our best game all season. Our boys really hustled and got after it on offense. We started to run our offense effectively and were playing together as a team.

Moorcroft vs. Sage Valley 24-41

Cole Stripp scored 8 points, Kyler Smith and Justin Tope scored 6 points