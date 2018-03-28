Jubilee celebrates local ranches

The Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to sponsor the best ever Moorcroft Jubilee Days this summer. The date of Jubilee Days will be July 13 through 15 and the chamber has chosen the theme of the event to be “Historic Ranches of Moorcroft – That’s WY”.

This corresponds with the three-year theme of the Wyoming Travel Commission’s promotion, “That’s WY”. The general aim of the Jubilee theme will be to honor the ranches and ranchers who have played a large part in the rich history of Moorcroft.

Organizations and corporations are asked to sponsor each of the great local ranches that are well known in the State of Wyoming. Sponsorship will involve working with the present owners/family descendants of the ranch to create a float for the parade, create a short written history with dates, brands, pictures suitable for publication and a table display to be set up in a tent along the street during Jubilee.

The chamber is also encouraging all ranches, new and old, large and small, to enter a float in the parade and produce a history with brands and pictures for publication in a booklet. Local ranchers are asked to please consider putting their blood, sweat and tears on display and share their love for ranching with everyone. Please contact a chamber member with questions.

The Jubilee plans to have live music and dancing both Friday and Saturday evenings, with the Paul Bogart band providing entertainment for Saturday night. There will be many activities Friday evening including a meal provided by Pinnacle Bank and Moorcroft High School class reunions from years past.

The activities for Saturday will include the pancake breakfast at the museum, the parade, noon barbeque at the Fire Hall, splash bash at the park, beer pong contest, corn hole tournament and many others. Sunday morning worship at the park will be sponsored by the Moorcroft Inter-faith organization with local music and speakers.

Those who want to enter their ranch in the Jubilee must send their ranch history article before June 1, 2018 so that the chamber can compile the booklet. The hope is that every ranch in the Moorcroft area will participate.

The address for articles is Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 932, Moorcroft, WY 82721.