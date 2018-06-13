Graveside service for John Redding will be held at 4:30 p.m., June 30, 2018 at the New Haven Cemetery, with a potluck picnic at the Redding Ranch following services. John Charles Redding, age 66, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at his home in Gillette, Wyoming, of natural causes.

John Charles Redding was born in Gillette on April 1, 1952, to Lloyd and Alice Redding of New Haven, Wyoming. He was the fourth child in the family of four boys and two girls.

He was soon diagnosed with developmental problems and after many visits to doctors there was nothing that could be done to improve his condition. At the age of four years and after much soul searching, Lloyd and Alice made the decision to move him to the State Training School in Lander, Wyoming.

He lived there for 42 years. In 1998 he moved to RENEW Community Program in Gillette and in 2013 went to live at the home of Tammie and Daniel Rosier. He was living there and attending DayHab at Life Connections at the time of his death.

John is survived by sisters, Linda (Al) Ellefson of Hulett, Wyoming; and Judith (Ray) Vachon of Boxelder, South Dakota; brothers, Jerry (Sheila) Redding of Billings, Montana; Daniel and David Redding of Hulett; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.

Memorials may be made to New Haven Community Building in John’s memory. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 87716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com.