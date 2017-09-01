Funeral service for Jerry Scroggins 76 of Rozet, Wyoming, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2017, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating; interment to follow at Rozet Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.

Jerry Eugene Scroggins 76, passed away on August 17, 2017 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of natural causes. Jerry Scroggins was born on March 13, 1941 in Ada, Oklahoma, to Obbie and Edna Scroggins.

The family lived on a farm until he was 14 years old. He learned to love animals, shoot guns, exploring and appreciating the outdoors. After graduating from high school in 1960, his family moved to San Antonio, Texas where Jerry attended junior college and worked part-time.

Jerry met Nancy while both of them were working for the State of Texas. They became instant friends and were married on December 8, 1972. In April of 1974 the couple moved to Wyoming. Jerry joined his dad in Gillette, Wyoming, working in the production segment of the oil and gas industry. Jerry also started his own construction business in 1974 where he designed and built custom homes. Jerry and Nancy loved going to the mountains and backpacking, later in their years the couple began exploring the Big Horn Mountains in a Jeep.

Jerry loved people, animals, telling jokes and inventing things. He was always making things work better. He was known for his humor and love of life. His interests also included camping, fishing, hunting, shooting, traveling and cooking and he was best known for his delicious barbecued brisket and baby back ribs.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Scroggins. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, uncles and aunts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Jerry’s name to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.