Celebration of Life for Jeffrey Johnson was Saturday August 4, 2018 at the Keyhole Country Club in Pine Haven. Jeffrey Allen Johnson died Sunday, July 29, 2018 peacefully at home in Pine Haven, WY.

Jeff was born September 20, 1959, in Brookings, South Dakota to Duane Allen Johnson and Judith Ann (Quam) Johnson. He lived in Sinai and Rapid City, SD, later moving with his family to Gillette, WY in 1974.

He graduated in 1977 from Campbell County High School. He cherished the summers he spent in Sinai, SD with his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

He married the love of his life Joyce (McKillop) on June 29, 1996 in Gillette, WY. Jeff spent the larger part of his employment years in sales for various industrial companies in the mining and oil industry in Gillette and the surrounding area.

However, the highlight of his career was greens-keeper at Keyhole Country Club. He loved that job.

He played softball and basketball intramural leagues for many years in Gillette; and enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and loved the Yankees. As everyone knows Jeff spoiled his wife, Joyce, and he will be remembered as a very loving husband.

They enjoyed their road trips to visit various friends every summer. The highlight of their travels was the trip to Maui with his wife and five other women in 2016.

His passion was his family and friends and he loved to tell stories about his wife and make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Joyce; brother, Greg Johnson; sister, Lisa (George) Wanke; nephew, Colter Young; niece, Kassidy Wanke; mother and father-in-law, Carol and Dan McKillop; brothers-in-law, Don (Sue) McKillop, Mark (Sandy) Mckillop, Todd (Tami) McKillop, and Paul (Mary) McKillop; sister-in-law Mary (Bob) Ackman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bradley Johnson; nephew, Brendon Smock; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in Jeffrey’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.