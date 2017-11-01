Jane Goodwin passed from this life to her eternal life in Heaven from complications of Alzheimer’s at the Legacy Living and Rehab Center in Gillette, WY on October 30, 2017 at the age of 82.

Jane is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank Goodwin of Gillette; daughters, Kitty Yelland of Pine Haven, WY and Suzie Stablein (Jerry) of Gillette; two brothers, Gene Burrows of Moline, IL and JW Burrows of Sun City, AZ; three grandchildren, Tom Mills, Melanie Rash and Mileena Stablein; five step-grandchildren, William Yelland, Albert Yelland, David Kallemeyn, Robert Yelland and Jacob Yelland; 11 great-grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brewer and Kitty Burrows, grandson Jeffrey Mills and two sons-in-law, Tom Mills and Edward Yelland.

Jane was born in Missouri and moved to California in 1955 after she married Frank and then to Gillette in 1999. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, doing puzzles and spending time with her family.

She had a heart of gold and was known for her acts of kindness and generosity; Jane had one of the biggest and brightest smiles you’ve ever seen.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 at 11 a.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 604 W. 10th St, Gillette, WY 82716, with a potluck luncheon to follow. Memorials and condolences may be sent to Frank Goodwin, 64 Alpine Dr., Gillette, WY, 82718.