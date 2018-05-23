Industrial Art award winners

Winners of the Industrial Arts Awards hosted at the Moorcroft High School last week were as follows:
Up & Coming Artists- Lynelle Wendling, Anna Bossman, Nicole Queen-Wineteer, Kayleigh Huven
She’s A Natural- Mariah Massie, Jessica Trigg, April Miller
The Gentlemen of Art- Torin Williamson, Thomas Raab, Branson Wendling
Outstanding Artists- Keyara Amen, Dustie Harris
Artistic Voice- Sydney MacDonald
Most improved confidence- Heather Ver Berg, Kendra Wendling
Right Hand Ladies- Kenze Reid, Delcy Graham, Rachel Sams
Wyoming State Art Ribbon Winners-
Kenze Reid (12th Grade )- 5 Blue Ribbons
Received a full ride scholarship from Sheridan Community College to pursue an Art Education degree as well as lodging scholarships.
Mariah Massie (12th Grade) – 1 Blue Ribbon
Anna Bossman (9th Grade) – 1 Blue Ribbon
Aprill Miller (10th Grade) – 1 Blue Ribbon Winner
3-D Artistic Discovery Award- her artwork was chosen as 1 of 24 by art professionals to be on display at the state capital building until July.