Industrial Art award winners

Winners of the Industrial Arts Awards hosted at the Moorcroft High School last week were as follows:

Up & Coming Artists- Lynelle Wendling, Anna Bossman, Nicole Queen-Wineteer, Kayleigh Huven

She’s A Natural- Mariah Massie, Jessica Trigg, April Miller

The Gentlemen of Art- Torin Williamson, Thomas Raab, Branson Wendling

Outstanding Artists- Keyara Amen, Dustie Harris

Artistic Voice- Sydney MacDonald

Most improved confidence- Heather Ver Berg, Kendra Wendling

Right Hand Ladies- Kenze Reid, Delcy Graham, Rachel Sams

Wyoming State Art Ribbon Winners-

Kenze Reid (12th Grade )- 5 Blue Ribbons

Received a full ride scholarship from Sheridan Community College to pursue an Art Education degree as well as lodging scholarships.

Mariah Massie (12th Grade) – 1 Blue Ribbon

Anna Bossman (9th Grade) – 1 Blue Ribbon

Aprill Miller (10th Grade) – 1 Blue Ribbon Winner

3-D Artistic Discovery Award- her artwork was chosen as 1 of 24 by art professionals to be on display at the state capital building until July.