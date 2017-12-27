Hunters: new year licensing and applications reminders

A new year is around the corner, and hunters who have 2017 big game licenses that extend into January are reminded to purchase a 2018 Conservation Stamp. Even though some big game licenses are valid through January 2018, conservation stamps expire annually on December 31.

Hunters must have a 2018 Conservation Stamp to hunt in the remaining weeks of their season.

In addition, some areas with January seasons in the western part of the state are also areas where the Elk Feedground Special Management Permit is required. This permit also expires on Dec. 31, and a 2018 permit is required to hunt in January.

Both the Conservation Stamp and Elk Feedground Special Management Permit are valid for the calendar year. Stamps and permits can be purchased at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cheyenne headquarters, regional offices and online.

Many big game applications open on Jan. 2. Residents and non-residents can apply for elk, antelope, deer, spring turkey, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison.

The first deadline is for non-resident elk and resident and non-resident spring turkey on Jan. 31 For a full details, including modify/withdraw dates and landowner application dates and details, see the Game and Fish application packet and apply online.