How I would cook a turkey for Thanksgiving

Mrs. Fischbach’s Kindergarten Class

I’d get a turkey from the store. I’d put seasoning on the turkey and cook it in the oven at 11 degrees. I’d cook it a long time. I would eat at 10 in the morning at home at the table. I would have salad and meat with the turkey.

– Jocelyn W.

I would get my turkey from Walmart. Sometimes they sell turkeys. I would put hot sauce on the turkey and cook it in the oven for six minutes at 5 degrees. I would have peanut butter and jelly with it. We will eat it at 6 p.m. in Gillette.

– Makoy P.

I would get a turkey from a farm. I would put frosting on the turkey, then put meat on frosting. Then I would cook it in the oven at 50 hundred degrees for six hours. We will eat at 4:50 p.m. outside on the deck at my grandma’s house. I’d drink water with my turkey.

– Jonah B.

I would buy my turkey at the store. I would cook it on the grill at 5 degrees for five minutes. I would have vegetables with my turkey. We will be eating at home at the table.

– Liam W.

I get the turkey from the neighbor’s house. First you take it out of the wrapper, then you put it in the oven. It cooks for ten minutes. It has to be 20 hot. Take it out, let it sit and then you eat it. I eat it with fruit at my grandma’s house.

– Auden W.

I get my turkey at school. We got to eat him. Put a little bit of ketchup on him and eat him with my hands.

– Canten R.

You go get the turkey from the grocery store. Open it and cook it in the oven for six hours. Take it out and cut it and eat it at the table. All my family will eat it.

– Elizabeth G.

I will get the turkey from Walmart, push the numbers on the microwave, and then put it in. It cooks for 20 seconds and then you get it out. I’ll eat it with my brother and throw the plate in the garbage.

– Baker E.

We get our turkey from a chicken. You cut it and put it in the stove. You cook it for five minutes at 6 hot. Then eat it in the kitchen with my mom, dad and sisters.

– Emersyn B.

I help cook a turkey. My mom helps too. We cook it, sorta like cookies. It’s yummy! We cook it in the kitchen at my house. We cook the turkey for 5 hours. We cut it with a knife and we eat it.

– Zepplyn S.

We get the turkey from the Big Horns. We have to hike and run to catch it, then get the fat and meat from the turkey. We put pepper and salt on it, that’s all. We cook it for 6 minutes. We eat the turkey with a fork and some ketchup or turkey sauce.

– Landen L.

You hunt and shoot a turkey. You have to bring it back home. Then you cook it. You cut it up and put it in the oven. You don’t add anything to it. You cook the turkey for 1 second with a little bit of heat. You take the turkey to Logo’s to eat for a snack. We just eat turkey at Thanksgiving.

– Ryder G.

I would hunt my turkey with a gun. I would cook it in the oven. I’d cook it for 1 minute until it got really hot. Before I eat it I could cut it. I’d eat it at my house. I wouldn’t eat it with anything else…just turkey.

– Minda W.

I’d kill a turkey in the woods. Then I’d take it home and cook it on the stove for 15 minutes at 180. I would put hot sauce and a little bit of salt on the turkey. I’d eat it in my kitchen.

– Colton H.

I would go to the back yard and kill turkey with a bow and arrow. I’d take the feathers off and cook it on the grill. I put salt and pepper seasons with it. I’d cook it for 7 minutes. I’d know it’s done when the grill beeps. I’d cut it into big circles and eat it at my grandma’s house. I’d have carrots and onions with it.

– Rafe A.

Jaci Garrison’s Kindergarten Class

Carly: Put it in a pan and cook it in the oven! I would put white sauce on it.

Lila: I would put it in the oven with just seasoning and salt.

Hjalmer: I would use the microwave or stove because when I shoot it there are bones on it. I would put salt on it or pepper.

Elaina: In a pan and you just flip it in the pan. I cook it at home. Put pepper and salt on it.

Anchor: Put it in the oven on a pan. I’d cook it for 4 hours.

Lily: I would cook it in the oven. Turn it to what it’s supposed to be. Maybe some carrots on it. Sometimes I’m guessing there might be broccoli on it sometimes and brown stuff inside, I do not know what it is called.

Tyson: I would cut the turkey and bake it. Then make it out of ham. I would turn the oven on and microwave and then bake it.

Peyton: Get it from the store. I’d cook it in the oven. Put some gravy on top. Cook it for 5 seconds.

Keaton: Go shoot a turkey. Cook it in the oven with salt. Cook it for 2 hours. Then eat it.

Rauri: I would get it from the store and put it in the oven, put it on the cookie pan. For 5 minutes. Then eat it.

Josie: I’d get it from the store. I would cook it on a pan in the oven. I would put garlic in the middle. It would cook all day. Then I’d eat it!

Dustin: I would get it at Walmart. Cook it on the grill. I would put salt on top of it. It would cook for 10 minutes. Then we would eat it!

Kyan: I would get it at the store or shoot it. Put it on a pan first and then cook it in the oven. I would put sugar on top of the turkey. I’d cook it for 20 minutes, take it out and then eat it!

Aubrie: I’d get it from the store. It would go on a pan and put it in the oven. Salt and pepper would go on top of it.

Amaria: I would shoot it. I would put it on a pan then put it in the oven. It would cook 5 minutes, then put it on the table for all the other kids to eat, but not for me because I don’t like turkey!

Baylon: I’d go to Walmart to get it and cook it with the oven. Turn on the stove, then it was all done. It was cooked for 5 minutes. On top of it I put a pan with sides on it.

Ms. Dowling’s Kindergarten Class

• Go to the woods and catch a turkey.

• Pluck the feathers off of it with your hands.

• Take the skin off of it.

• Take the bones out.

• Take off the beak.

• Put it on a plate.

• Put it in the oven that is a little hot.

• Cook it for 20 minutes.

• Slice it.

• Try some of it to make sure it tastes good.

• Put it on the table.

• Let everyone get their own turkey, because some people might be allergic.

• Have sandwiches ready in case people don’t like your turkey.