Hosting the Crook County Spelling Bee at the K-8

By Angie Peterson

Moorcroft K-8 Parent Advisory hosted the annual Crook County District Spelling Bee Friday, February 22.

During the month of January, Moorcroft K-8 held classroom spelling bees and the top spellers from each classroom advanced to the Crook County District Spelling Bee, which was divided into two divisions.

The winners of the first grade through fourth grade division were: first place – Pyper Humpal third grade; second place – Macey Norris, third grade; and third place – Lorenzo Cherry, fourth grade.

The winners from the fifth through eighth grade division were: first place – Maddison Riddle, seventh grade; second place – Hailey Beasley, sixth grade; and third place – Lorenzo Cherry, fourth grade.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is about much more than spelling, word origins and correct pronunciation. It’s about inspiring confidence and a love of language that lasts a lifetime.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a tradition that began in 1925 with the vision of supporting eager and enthusiastic spellers. Every year, we watch in awe as spellers take the stage and spell their words confidently and calmly. We recognize the determined look in their eye or the nervous tilt of their head, and we are there cheering them on with every letter they say.

The top three winners will represent the Crook County District in the State Spelling Bee in Rock Springs on March 24.