Honor roll November 7, 2018 melissa Sports and Schools Photos courtesy Desiree AlbertsonThese are sixth graders that made the A/B honor roll for the first quarter. Back row: Levi Tope, Dayne Humes, Brayden Terry, Gaba Gromann, Lily McKim, Kylee Keller-Decoteau, Alexis Garrison, Melibe Downey, Kaeley Hutchinson, Eden Sheridan and Elle Anderson.Front row: Cayna Ruonavaara, Audrey Wendling, McKinnon Purcell, Jalen Wendling, Layson Williamson, Carter Norris, Pierson Granger and Jeran Williamson. These are the citizenship award winners for sixth grade. Jackie Charleson, Daytona Hannah, Cole Riddle, not pictured Hayden Bryant. These are sixth graders that made the ALL A honor roll: Madeline Sasse, Lexie Wendling, Mauri Norris and Ayden Petz.