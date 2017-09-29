Homecoming 2017

The cold drizzly morning could not dampen spirits as the students of Moorcroft High School put the final touches on their class floats Friday. The flags and band followed Police Chief Doug Lundborg as the Homecoming Parade sallied forth amongst fanfare from future Wolves.

The Homecoming court, with Tucker Allison crowned King and Rachel Sams as Queen, was in great spirits after the earlier coronation and took their places cheerfully. After lunch, sponsored by Pinnacle Bank, the Wolves took on and broke the Burns Broncs.

Later, students ended Homecoming Week with an activities night in the common area of the high school.

By Grace Moore