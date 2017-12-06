By Grace Moore

Pinnacle Bank hosted their sixth annual Holiday Festival Friday night at Dewey’s Place. Festivities started with a visit from Santa, followed by a buffet and finally the anticipated auctioning of the beautiful trees, garlands and wreaths created and donated by local business and individuals.

The proceeds this year have been divided among the Moorcroft Senior Center, which has recently purchased a building into which they soon hope to move and need funds for remodeling; Moorcroft Public Library, which hopes to make improvements to the children and teens department as well as offer more learning opportunities for adults; West Texas Trail Museum, which has been working on an LED lighting project and need additional funding to help complete it; and the Secret Squirrel Brigade, who hope to have a positive impact on the community with plans that include a teen room for kids to have a safe place to hang out in the MTC.

Pinnacle Bank’s Holly Mathews said she was pleased with the attendance; with about 80 guests and 30 items that were auctioned off, the Holiday Festival was a great time and opportunity to share a meal and a common goal with the community.