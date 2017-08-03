Hitler falls

Hitler Rock, a high jumping point on the cliff over the waters of Keyhole Reservoir, succumbed to the torrential rain last week and fell into the lake. Park Superintendent Terry Lee, though, assures intrepid individuals who want to continue diving from the area that, “People can still jump from the cliffs over there because there’s still a lot of cliff.” Regarding stability of the remaining formation, “We went out there and checked, just like everything else on those cliffs, there are a lot of cracks and crags and the possibility of other stuff falling off in the future is very prevalent, it can happen at any time.”