By Marybeth Runnels

Tables set with linen, porcelain, china and flower-filled tea pots converted the Moorcroft Senior Center into a representation of a tea room straight from “Jolly old England” as Moorcroft citizens enjoyed an English high tea presented by Healing Hearts Home Health on the afternoon of May 24.

In modern day, the term “high tea” has become synonymous with “afternoon tea” and refers to a meal served in courses in a formal setting. Although no longer set for a specific time of day, teatime is designated for the gathering of friends to socialize and strengthen bonds while enjoying a light meal and cup of tea.

Attendees at the Spring Tea Social enjoyed a three-course tea comprised of traditional teatime sandwiches; scones served with clotted cream, lemon curd and jam; battenberg cake; and two flavors of herbal tea.

Donna Ricks, who attended the tea, had this to say, “Very well done. The food was excellent and the service was entertaining.”

Lacy Davis, owner/administrator of Healing Hearts Home Health was delighted to introduce her business in a setting conducive to conversation and friendship. Having lived in England for three years, Marybeth Runnels, clinical manager of Healing Hearts Home Health and teatime devotee, served the meal and enlightened the guests on the history and traditions of the English tea.

The Moorcroft Senior Center sponsors activities throughout the week and welcomes community members of all ages and senior center staff invites the general public to participate. Favorite events include rolls and coffee each Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and the birthday/anniversary dinner held the third Thursday of every month.

June 21 will be the next dinner consisting of a Mexican themed potluck. With plans to relocate to a new building, the senior center staff look forward to a space better suited to host community events.

Please keep an eye out for the calendar of activities at the Senior Center and watch for flyers announcing special events.

Attendees of Thursday’s tea were delighted with the scrumptious meal and stimulating conversation. As J. Grayson Luttrell said, “What better way to suggest friendliness – and to create it – than with a cup of tea?”