Herders knock down Wolves

By Head football coach Dusty Petz

Friday night, the Wolves faced a tough test when number one ranked Glenrock Herders came to town. Glenrock scored two touchdowns in the first

quarter. The Wolves responded with a long drive of their own.

On the drive, the Wolves saw two big runs by Rowdy Pfeil and a 22-yard completed pass from Parker Seeley to Noah Bonaguidi. Parker Seeley completed the drive with a two-yard touchdown plunge to cut the Herders lead to 14-6.

From that point on it was Glenrock the rest of the way. The Wolves were unable to get back in the end zone and the game ended with a final score of 48-6.

Glenrock is a good team and there is a reason they are number one in the state. They are big up front and have quick running backs. They execute their offense and know their system very well.

We put together a great drive in the first quarter and then gave up a big play that gave the momentum back to them. Teams like Glenrock will capitalize on mistakes and they did that to us.

We are going to regroup and get ready for the last regular season game against Wheatland. It is Senior Night so there will be a lot of excitement and we will be ready to go.

ome out and support your Wolves on Friday, October 20 as they face the Wheatland Bulldogs.