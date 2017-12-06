Helen Ridinger, age 85 of Alzada, Montana, went home to Heaven on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Sundance Long Term Care Center in Sundance, Wyoming, surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral was held Monday, December 4, 2017 at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett, Wyoming. Burial took place in the Hulett Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Crook County Medical Services District. Checks can be made payable to “CCMSD” with “Memorial Fund for the family room” on the memo line.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Helen Marie Roberts was born January 9, 1932 in Moorcroft, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Perry and Gladys (Dickinson) Roberts. Helen was raised on the family ranch near Hulett, where she also attended school.

At the young age of 16, Helen was united in marriage to Frank Ridinger on June 24, 1948, in Gillette, Wyoming. To this union, eight children were born: Jim, Kathy, George, Penny, Terry, Jerry, Johnie and Gail.

Following their marriage, Frank and Helen started up the family ranch near Alzada, where they lived the rest of their lives. For 13 years, Helen worked as a “grader” at the Neiman Saw Mill and prior to that she worked at the Cash Store.

Helen was gifted at many things. She was a dedicated mother and ranch wife who cooked and baked and milked cows and cared for the lambs and sheep as well.

She had a talent with crafts, including leather work and crocheting. She was a member of Rangeland Ministries Church in Alzada and Helen’s faith in Christ was the foundation of her life. She loved her family so much, and she will be greatly missed.

Helen is survived by her children, Jim (Christie) of New York, Kathy Bressie of Alhambra, California, George (Marlene) of Alzada, Penny (John) McPherson of Overland Park, Kansas, Terry (Mark) Huseby of Hulett, Wyoming, Johnie (Julie) of Alzada, Gail Ridinger of Hulett; eleven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Diana (Donald) Anderson of Hulett; sister-in-law, Betty Roberts of Hulett; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; son, Jerry; grandson, Travis Huseby; and brother, Donald Roberts.

Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com.