Happily Ever After Day Care opens on Big Horn Avenue

By Grace Moore

Char Delfino has offered childcare from her home for more than a decade; however, recently her Happy Ever After Day Care Center made the move to a more central location on South Big Horn Avenue in the building formerly known as the Hub.

“We decided that it was just time to branch out to something bigger [and] there seem to be no daycare centers in town,” she says.

An important basic aspect that many working parents will appreciate is that the facility is open five days a week, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. except holidays and they will post those dates in advance.

“We have enough employees and enough coverage so there’s never a time when we’re closed,” Delfino assures potential clients. “We’re very reliable.”

They accept drop-in clients as well. “if you just need to go to the doctor or get your hair done or want to have a shopping time by yourself, you can,” says Delfino. She reports the “drop-in” service is quite popular.

With the extra space provided by moving into the new local, Delfino was able to license Happily Ever After Day Care as a center, thus allowing for more children to be brought in and extra facilitiess for the children who attend regularly; one of which is a two- and three-year-old preschool program on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

The center also offers therapists assigned to special needs kids the opportunity to work with the child at the center, for those who cannot go to Weston County Child Services when their parents are at work.

Another asset is that Delfino and other members of her staff are long time EMTs.

“It makes us able to care for kids with special needs and if a child gets sick or injured, we know how to treat them,” she says. She does not stop there; her employees are trained and licensed through the state in CPR and first aid.

Delfino and her staff are currently watching over between 12 and 15 kids regularly and look forward to meeting many more.