Grizzlies force closure of popular hunting area

JACKSON (WNE) — Grizzly bears, elk carcasses and human hunters can make for a disastrous mix, and park rangers faced with all three right now on Blacktail Butte opted not to roll the dice.

Grand Teton National Park sent out word late Wednesday that there was an indefinite closure on the north and east sides of the timbered butte, a particularly popular place for elk hunting in late fall. That decision was made after Kate Wilmot, the park’s bear-management specialist, hiked up 1000-plus feet to the butte’s crest with colleagues and discovered not one, but three elk carcasses — and several grizzlies feeding on them.

“They visualized at least two grizzlies, and anticipated that there were more,” Teton park spokeswoman Denise Germann said. “Out of an abundance of caution for both visitors and wildlife, we took these actions.”

Aggressive “food guarding” is the nature of grizzlies, a behavior that makes the carcasses particularly hazardous for people who stumble upon them. The tendency of those passersby to be carrying rifles right now on Blacktail Butte in turn makes the circumstances dangerous for the bears.

The park’s elk hunt otherwise runs through Dec. 9. The area open to hunting shrinks Monday, when Antelope Flats and Wyoming’s school trust parcel near Kelly close down.

The closed portion of Blacktail includes the trail along the butte’s spine and begins about a half-mile from the Practice Rocks parking area. The butte’s south face and most of its western one remain accessible.