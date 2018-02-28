Great season for the Lady Wolves

By Coach Dusty Petz

On Tuesday night, the Lady Wolves took on the Tongue River Eagles in the 2A East Regional Play-In. Moorcroft and Tongue River had split during the regular season.

The Wolves got off to a hot start while outscoring the Eagles, 16-9 in the first quarter. The game continued to be fast paced and the Wolves took a 33-21 lead into the half.

After some halftime adjustments, the Wolves continued to play well and distribute the ball, winning the game, 55-36 for their first trip to the Regional Tournament in a few years. I was very happy with how the girls came out and played for four complete quarters.

Our defense stepped up holding them to nine points in the first quarter and four points in the fourth quarter. Our defensive intensity lead to turnovers and points on our end. It was a great feeling being able to see how excited the girls were and to reach one of our beginning season goals of getting to Regionals.

I don’t know how many years it has been since we have been in the regional tournament but all the hard work and commitment the girls showed not only during the season but in the spring and summer paid off. It was definitely a great experience for our girls to have.

The Lady Wolves went into the 2A East Regional Tournament in Torrington as a four seed and faced the one seed Lusk Tigers. The Wolves kept it close in the first half, trailing 26-17.

Lusk was able to pull away in the second half and win the game, 59-39. I don’t believe the score was indicative of how well the girls played or how close the game was.

Their size was the difference in the second half. They have two good sized posts and we weren’t able to keep them off the boards.

There is a reason that Lusk was number one out of the south and they use their size well. Our girls competed and worked hard. I was very proud of their effort and the way that they came out ready to play.

The elimination game found the Wolves against a familiar foe, the Wright Panthers. The Lady Wolves had played them twice during the regular season and both games were five point wins for Wright.

The Lady Wolves got off to a slow start and found themselves down, 32-18 at the half. The Lady Wolves didn’t quit and were able to cut the lead to nine in the fourth quarter, but that is the closest they would come before dropping the game, 65-49. We didn’t shoot it particularly well and didn’t get off to the start that we wanted.

Overall, I thought the girls had a great season. We finished third in the West River Tournament and got into the Regional Tournament. I am very proud of the girls and how far they have come.

I was happy to see them get to Regionals and accomplish some of the goals that we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season. The girls worked extremely hard, had great attitudes and wanted to come to practice every day. They are a great group of kids to be around and truly defined what it meant to be “a team.”

Lastly, we had a pep bus bring students and the band to Torrington for the first round game and it was great to have the support of the parents, school and community there and we had good crowds for our away and home games.