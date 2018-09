By Jennifer Linn

The middle school team really had some great races on Thursday in Custer, SD. Here are the results.

Boys: Evan Jones took fourth place with a time of 12:54; Kaiden Mayberry was in 40th, 15:05, almost a minute faster than last year’s time! Levi Tope , 42nd, 15:07; Josh Gerstner , 87th,18:30.

Girls: Mallory Jones, second place, 13:39; Katelynn Blakeman, 17th, 15:07.

Varsity Girls: Hailey Jones, fifth, 22:10; Jordan Jones, 12th, 3:00; Amasa Gerstner, 36th, 31:18.