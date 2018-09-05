Grandparents’ Day lunch

Moorcroft K-8 invites grandparents to come and eat lunch with their grandchild or children on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. The lunchroom will be serving hot beef sandwich, carrot coins, craisins and cookie.

The cost of an adult meal is $5.00. Grandparents can enter through the front door and come into the office to pay. We will give them a ticket to give to Dawn as they go through the line.

The lunch times are as follows:

Kindergarten — Eats from 10:55-11:15 a.m. and recess from 11:15-11:35 a.m.

1st Grade — Recess from 10:55-11:15 a.m. and eats from 11:15-11:35 a.m.

2nd & 3rd Grade — Recess from 11:20-11:40 a.m. and eats from 11:40 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

4th & 5th Grade — Recess from 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and eats from 12:00-12:25 p.m.

6th Grade — Eats from 12:33-1:00 p.m.

7th & 8th Grade — Eats from 12:35-1:05 p.m.

9th – 12th Grade — Eats from 12:26-12:57 p.m.