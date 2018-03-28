Governor candidate Throne discusses energy, education and opportunities

By Grace Moore

Democratic candidate for governor Mary Throne was on hand at Moorcroft Coffee and Sweets Monday morning to discuss issues like education and small business that concern Moorcroft and Crook County residents as she tours the state.

The concern for the stability for the future of Wyoming is what compelled Throne to seek the reins as governor.

“I just really feel that the state is headed in the wrong direction,” she says. She condemns the lack of foresight that makes Wyoming a boom or bust state.

“When the current downturn hit in 2015 and the price of oil dropped, I was still in the legislature; I felt like we just made bad decisions, mismanaged money, spent money that should not have been spent and cut things that shouldn’t have been cut. Right now I feel like the leaders are not dealing with the reality of our situation. 60-70 percent of our money to run the state comes from coal, oil and natural gas.”

She opines that the state’s long held habit of “hunkering down and waiting for the price of oil or coal to go up” is not beneficial to Wyoming.

“We are not proactive and, because of that, we’ve never really taken care of our fundamental problem, which is having all our eggs in one basket,” she says. “I think we have to learn to take advantage of all of the opportunities – tourism, agriculture and tech and really build a broader tax base for Wyoming.”

Throne admits there is no “magic solution”; however, Wyoming is more versatile than it was in previous years.

“I see a lot of energy in the communities, a lot of entrepreneurs who are taking chances and trying to be proactive; meanwhile state government is ‘business as usual’. They are not helping the new businesses,” she says.

Another issue about which Throne expresses distress is the education system in Wyoming. She does not believe compromising education is the answer.

“Do we want to keep the top flight education system we have? I hope we do, we’ve spent years building our education system, but I really feel like the senate is pulling it down,” she says.

She exemplifies her point by talking about a young family she met in Cheyenne who, though Wyoming natives, were considering leaving the state if the education is not maintained at the high level for which the state had strived for so long.

Throne is a Gillette native, growing up as a rancher’s daughter along Wild Horse Creek and practicing law in Colorado before returning to her home state of Wyoming with her husband and three sons to take a job with the attorney general’s office in Cheyenne, representing the Air Quality Division.

She served in the legislature for ten years, from 2007-2016; explaining that there were not many individuals in the legislature her age and with young children at home, she believed her perspective to be important. With an energy and regulatory background, having represented a lot of companies in Wyoming including coal, oil and natural gas, Throne knew she could bring that expertise to the table then, as she can now.

“I really feel that today’s problems deserve something different than yesterday’s solutions,” states Throne. “We’re facing economic challenges over which we have no control, so I want to build on the wealth that we’ve enjoyed from those things and invest in a new future for Wyoming.”