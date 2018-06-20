Goshen Street waterline update

PRC, Inc. and their pipe subcontractor, JR Civil, have started work on the Goshen Street Waterline project. A temporary water system has been installed and the contractor plans to start construction on June 25.

They will start with demolition and sanitary sewer installation on Lomac Street and Goshen Street, near Lomac.

Work will be performed on the following streets: Lomac, Goshen, Riley and Park Streets; Sission, Green River, and Hampton Avenues; and Semlek Drive. Construction on this project will continue through the beginning of November.